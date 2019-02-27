Airports in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Leh have been shut down amid an escalation of tension between India and Pakistan. The area along line of control have also been put on high alert. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also suspended its entire airspace for a day. On wednesday morning, Indian Air Force shot one F-16 in the Pakistani airspace that had violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir.

IAF strike Pakistan live updates:

Authorities on Wednesday suspended civilian air traffic operations in five airports including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar and Leh amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan along Line of Control. As per reports, the air traffic have been shut for three consecutive months. The moves comes after MiG 21 jet crashed in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. An Indian air Force pilot have also been killed in the jet crash.

Officials said that they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights. however, some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations. The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert. Aircraft carriers took to social media to inform their customers regarding the situation and latest updates.

#6ETravelAdvisory : Due to airspace closure, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended. To opt for cancellations or alternate options click on Plan B https://t.co/ofwzjniT1l — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 27, 2019

Several passengers were stranded as flight operations at several airport suspended. AP Acharya, Director, Amritsar Airport, said that due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here.

#TravelUpdate. Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2) — Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also ordered to stop its domestic and international flight operations from Multan, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana, Home Secretary Anil Gauba and other officials attended a high-level meeting at North block chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to review the present situation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More