IAF strike Pakistan: Major General Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistani army currently had only one downed Indian pilot in custody. He said that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is being treated as per norms of military ethics. Earlier Pakistan Army had claimed to have captured two Indian pilots.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, said that the Pakistan currently have only 1 downed Indian pilot in custody, adding that Pakistan Air Force has gunned down 2 Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace. He said that one of the aircraft fell inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other fell inside Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, he retracted its statement claiming it had captured two Indian pilots, and said it had only one Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in its custody.

Earlier, Major General Asif Ghafoor at a press briefing said that two pilots were arrested after Pakistani fighter planes shot down two Indian Air Force jets after they crossed the Line of Control. even he claimed that the second pilot was injured and receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is missing in action after his MiG-21 Bison fighter plane was lost while engaging with Pakistani jets after they violated Indian airspace.

He added that India should consider Pakistan’s offer for peace with a cool head as Pakistan doesn’t want to escalate and want war with the neighbouring nation.

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday claimed that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force. The enemy F-16 jet, that violated Indian air space, was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire within 3km of Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reports said. However, the condition of the Pakistani pilot is unknown. In a similar claim, The Pakistan Air Force too claimed that they shot down two fighter jets inside Pakistani airspace and captured both the pilots.

