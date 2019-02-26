Arvind Kejriwal postpones hunger strike: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has postponed the hunger strike. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal said that we all stand as one nation today, referring to Indian Air Force strike on Pakistan supported Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps.

Arvind Kejriwal postpones hunger strike: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced to postpone his indefinite hunger strike which he had earlier announced and was scheduled to begin from March 1 in demand of statehood status to the national capital. Today, after the surgical strike 2.0, Aam Aadmi Party chief, in a tweet, said, “We all stand as one nation today.” Kejriwal in his Tweet said that he is postponing the upwas for full statehood of Delhi. “Indian Air Force pilots have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” he added.

Praising the Indian Air Force soldiers, Delhi CM said, “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan.” In the early hours today, Indian Air Force eliminated more than 300 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and their camps in Pakistan.

In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

A few days ago, Delhi CM had announced to sit on the hunger strike from March 1, 2019, in demand of statehood to Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly had said that he will die but propel the Centre to give statehood to Delhi. In his speech, Delhi CM said BJP had promised to give the statehood status to Delhi and more than 2 crore people of the national capital were feeling ditched.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More