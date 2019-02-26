IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Gujarat on high alert after Indian Air Force struck Pakistan on Tuesday morning. The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations- 2,936 by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border. Director General of Police, Gujarat, Shivanand Jha has asked all the officers to remain vigilant in view of the alert sounded in the state.

A high alert has been sounded in Gujarat after India claimed that 12 Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with targeted attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps and killed some 350-odd terrorists. Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had claimed at a news briefing in New Delhi that the airstrike on Tuesday hit the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in a non-military preemptive action.

Director General of Police, Gujarat, Shivanand Jha has asked all the officers to remain vigilant in view of the alert sounded in the state. Jha also cancelled a conference on crime-related issues which was scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Twelve days after a Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF Para-Military personnel, India on early Tuesday struck the biggest training camp at Balakot killing around 300 terrorists and their trainers.

Amid the intense tension between India and Pakistan following the terror attack, towns, and cities across LoC has put on high alert. Pakistan keeps on violating the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for adherence to the agreement.

Earlier on February 25, Pakistan army targeted several posts and civilian areas along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district. The Pakistan army has violated ceasefire in this region from the past six days. Yesterday the Pakistan army yet again had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LOC in the Nowshera Sector. The year 2018 has witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations- 2,936 by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border.

