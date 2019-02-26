IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Tuesday said that both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia and sound relationship between them serves their interests and leads to peace and stability in South Asia. He hoped that both neighboring countries exercise restraint and do more for improving bilateral relations.

Following the strikes, Australia has stood behind India, saying Pakitan must take urgent action against terrorists including Jaish-e-Mohammad. Australia asserted that Pakistan cannot allow terrorists to operate from its soil.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Indian Air Force (AIF) carried out surgical strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror launchpads in Balakot area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It is believed hundreds of terrorists including key operatives were killed. According to sources, six bombs were dropped on terror launchpads by the IAF Mirage 2000 jets.

After the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans, people of India were demanding appropriate action against Pakistan for abetting terrorism.

