IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Panic gripped the Kashmir Valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on early Tuesday morning with targeted attacks on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps. People across the valley could be been seen discussing things regarding the war. Following the Pulwama terror attack, people are having sleepless nights as the Central government has deployed an additional 100 companies of security forces in the Valley.

For the last three days, fear and uncertainty mounted as the constant sound of jet and cargo plane whines from the frequent movement of aircraft and helicopters have been worrying the entire population along the border regions. Many residents, including Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, took to social media to express their fear after IAF forces attacked terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan’s commitment to his country – “Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond”. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan’s response? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

Earlier in the Valley, security forces raided and detained dozens of Jamaat-e-Islami cadre, including its top leadership. Even on Tuesday morning, the National Investigation Agency raided the top separatist leadership including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik and their sympathisers.

Security forces have been deployed across Srinagar and other key towns as protests may break out in vulnerable areas after the NIA raids. Following a car bomb attack that killed 49 CRPF jawans on February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for the suicide attack and that the armed forces will be given a free hand to deal with the situation in the Valley.

