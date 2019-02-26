IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Hours after Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an air strike and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a Pakistani spy drone was shot down by the Indian Army in Abdasa village in Gujarat's Kutch, said reports. The reports said that after hearing a loud sound at around 6 am, villagers went on to spot and found the debris of unmanned UAV or the drone. Earlier in the morning, as many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector

Indian Army has shot down a Pakistani spy drone in Abdasa village in Gujarat's Kutch, said reports. The incident has come hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes" across the Line of Control (LoC) early in the morning. Debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, reports said. A police official has also confirmed that a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian Armed Forces (IAF).

The reports said that after hearing a loud sound at around 6 am, villagers went on to spot and found the debris of unmanned UAV or the drone.

Indian Army has shot down a Pakistani spy drone in Abdasa village, in Kutch, Gujarat. Army and police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/84wUJY916l — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF dropped 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 3:30 am Tuesday, reports said. Following the attack, three Alpha 3 Control Rooms rooms of Jaish in Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad have been completely destroyed.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale claimed that 350 terrorists were killed in the air strikes by the IAF. Three terror launchpads were targeted by the Indian Air Force including one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, all the borders have been put on high alert after the ait strikes. On the other hand, Pakistan tried to downplay the impact and claimed that no damage to infrastructure has been reported.

