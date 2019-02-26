IAF strike Pakistan, PoK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: It is believed that the brother of Jaish chief Maulana Talha Saif and other key operatives including Maulana Ammar, who was associated with Afghanistan and Kashmir operations were targetted in the preemptive strike.

Intelligence sources said flags of USA, UK and Israel painted on staircases seen in Jaish e Mohammed facility destroyed by Indian Air Force jets in Balakot on Tuesday.

It is believed that the brother of Jaish chief Maulana Talha Saif and other key operatives including Maulana Ammar, who was associated with Afghanistan and Kashmir operations were targetted. The other terrorists include Mufti Azhar Khan Kashmiri, head of Kashmir operations and Ibrahim Azhar. According to sources, Azhar was involved in the IC-814 hijacking in 1999.

Key Jaish e Mohammed operatives targeted in today’s air strikes: Maulana Ammar(in pic 1, associated with Afghanistan and Kashmir ops) and Maulana Talha Saif(pic 2), brother of Maulana Masood Azhar and head of preparation wing pic.twitter.com/rkEyCqvMJg — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Media reports said that today’s surgical strikes were an intelligence-based counter-terror strike. In the operation, IAF has destroyed entire terror sanctuary in Balakot. It is estimated that around 300 terrorists including 25 commanders were eliminated in the pre-dawn surgical strikes.

The surgical strikes happened 12 days of the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 49 CRPF jawans. India had decided to avenge the killings. The country took strict measures to punish Pakistan including snatching the Most Favoured Nation status and hiked customs duty rates to 200%.

