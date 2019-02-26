India strikes back:
India’s pre-emptive air strike by IAF (Indian Air Force) in the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in which Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar been eliminated, according to reports.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, held a press conference recently, in which he disclosed many elements related to the biggest Indian Air Force Mirage. He said that JeM has been given patronage in Pakistan, Credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of India and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. So, India counter-attacked them this early morning in which the Western Air Command coordinated the operation.
According to sources, Modi government is reportedly satisfied with the operation that had happened, called the mission 100 per cent successful.
Eleven days after a Jaish-e-Muhammed suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar attacked upon India’s CRPF jawans, this air strike has taken place, in order to reduce future attacks. This is been confirmed by the Foreign Secretary of India today.
