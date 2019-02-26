IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: The multi-role fighter jet can fly at a sped of some 2500 kmph and can fly almost 20 km high. It has fly-by-wire advanced control with data displays on target engagement, navigation, target engagement and weapon discharge etc.

Mirage 2000, some specs and speed: : India struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 3 targeted attacks in Chakoti, Muzaffarabad and Balakot early this Tuesday morning. The strike on the last location is said to have killed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law Yousuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri. The frontline aircraft used in these strikes were 12 Mirage 2000 jets. The jets made by France’s Dassault Aviation, the same company that makes the Rafales, which is the successor to the Mirage 2000, now mired in controversy, took off from Gwalior for the operation, said to have been monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mirage 2000 is powered by the SNECMA M53 engines, which were not initially used for Mirages, and has room for a single pilot but can be modified into a two-seater. Almost 15 metres long with a wingspan of 90 metres, it weighs some 7.5 tons without any ammo or pilot in it, its weight shoots up by 10 more tons with full war equipment and pilot. The plane can fly ata sped of some 2500 kmph and can fly almost 20 km high. It has fl-by-wire advanced control with data displays on target engagement, navigation, target engagement and weapon discharge etc. Among the weapons, a Mirage 2000 can carry are laser-led bombs, missiles to strike ground targets and other airborne challengers.

Sukhoi Su30MKI, which is India’s more high-tech fighter jet, is marginally slower than the Mirage 2000. The speed of the Mirage 2000 makes it ideal for quick strikes like Tuesday’s early morning strike.

