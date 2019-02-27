Pakistan Major General A Ghafoor in an official statement claimed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has responded to the air strikes by the Indian Air force (PAF) on Wednesday morning. Ghafoor said that the IAF aircraft crossed LoC (Line of Control) which was followed by Pakistan’s retaliation as the PAF managed to shoot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistan airspace. Ghafoor added that the first aircraft fell inside PoK and other dropped in the Indian territory. Three pilots have been arrested by the Pakistan troops, claimed General Ghafoor.
Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson said that PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace which solely aimed at demonstrating Pakistan’s right as well as military capability to self-defence. Faisal added that Pakistan doesn’t wish to escalate the brewing tensions between India and Pakistan further, however, if forced, it won’t back out.
Earlier this morning, a pilot of the Indian Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed in a MiG fighter jet crash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, reports said. The jet was on a routine patrolling mission. Reports said Pakistan Air Force jets violated airspace in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Meanwhile, airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have been put on high alert and the airspace suspended due to security reason in view of air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Many commercial flights have also been put on hold. More details awaited.
At least 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF on Tuesday carried out a pre-dawn strike and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan but Pakistan army claimed that Indian fighter jets were forced to leave after they crossed the LoC in Muzaffarabad sector
Leave a Reply