IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with three heads of the Indian Armed forces to meet shortly over important proposals for the Armed forces, reported ANI. Following the attack four Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports have been put on high alert due to security reasons

A high-level meet is underway in New Delhi’s North Block which houses the Ministry of Finance and Home Ministry. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived at the Home Ministry. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Secretary Rajiv Gaub too present at the meeting, report sources.

The meeting seems to have taken place after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting of the National Command Authority which controls Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal after air strikes by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s launch pads in PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). At the meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked countrymen and armed forces to be prepared for all eventualities. A joint session of Pakistan Parliament is also expected on Wednesday.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrives at the Home Ministry in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LeB5gKOw7I — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba to meet shortly today over important proposals for the Armed forces. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yQk8H2DYuB — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

