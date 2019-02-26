Hooda said, "My compliment goes to the government for taking this action & also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike (in Balakot) in an absolutely professional manner"

The 2016 surgical strikes commander, Lt. General DS Hooda in response to the air strikes by the Indian Air Force at Jaish launch pads said, “My compliment goes to the government for taking this action & also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike (in Balakot) in an absolutely professional manner,” reported ANI.

Hooda added, “All pilots are safe. I think it needed to be done. I personally had no doubt in my mind after Pulwama attack that some strong action will be taken by the government.”

