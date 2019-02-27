In a joint statement issued by Russia, China and India to Pakistan, all three nations have asked Pakistan to take strict measures to eliminate terror and not harbour any terrorist haven. China’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, reports Reuters

A big development has taken place as Pakistan’s closest ally has issued a communique asking it to act against terror. In a joint statement issued by Russia, China and India to Pakistan, all three nations have asked Pakistan to take strict measures to eliminate terror and not harbour any terrorist haven. China’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, reports Reuters.

At the Joint Communique of 16th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of India, Russia & China, the Ministers strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. Those committing, inciting or supporting terrorist acts should be held accountable, reiterated three nations. The practice of justice should be brought in accordance with the existing international law.

Joint Communique of 16th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of India, Russia & China: The Ministers stressed that those committing, orchestrating, inciting or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with existing international commitments — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

The meeting focused on ways to counter terrorism including UN Global counter-terrorism strategy, UNSC resolutions, FATF standards, international treaties. Relevant international and bilateral obligations in compliance with applicable domestic legislation were discussed too. In an unprecedented development, Beijing has asked Pakistan to act on terror. Pakistan has been told to follow FATF (Financial Actions Task Force), which is a Paris based global terror finance watchdog. FATF issued a 10-point advisory to Pakistan towards its lax policy on terror groups brewing in its territory. The move by FATF came in the wake of Pulwama terror attack on the Indian soldier.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More