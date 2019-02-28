Referring to the attack on CRPF in Pulwama, the US said that cross-border terrorism poses a grave threat to the security of both countries. Urging both India and Pakistan, the US has asked both the countries to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation

IAF strike: In a statement to news agency ANI, the United States has asked Pakistan to adhere to UN security council commitments and deny terrorists safe havens followed by blocking their access to funds. Referring to the attack on CRPF in Pulwama, the US said that cross-border terrorism poses a grave threat to the security of both countries. Urging both India and Pakistan, the US has asked both the countries to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday handed over a report ob the February 14 Pulwama attack citing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)’s involvement to Pakistan High Commissioner. It was conveyed through the dossier that New Delhi expected Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism originating from territories under its control. Sources have suggested that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and US Secretary of Stae Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation late last night. Pompeo said that the US supported India’s decision to take action against JeM terror camp on Pakistani soil, reported ANI.

Pakistan High Commission official was summoned on Wednesday to ensure the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The Indian High Commission gave a similar demarche to Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the immediate return of Wing Commander Varthaman, report sources.

