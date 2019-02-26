Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the Indian aircrafts attacked Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and not Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Pakistan Major Ghafoor said the Indian Air Force jets struck the Balakot village in Muzaffarpur sector in the occupied territory and not in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. In a series of tweets Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor seemed unsure about the strikes as his tweets suggest contradicting reactions:
The general says Indian aircrafts intruded, Pakistan successfully sent them back, “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow”
In the second tweet, Gharoof talks about the intrusion by the Indian aircraft once again, “Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage’. Further the Indian Air Force.
The inconsistency continued further as the general claimed of Pakistan’s effective and timely response to the Indian forces.
General Ghafoor tweeted that intrusion took place across LOC in Muzaffarabad sector within the PoK and there were no casualties or infrastructure loss.
The move has come after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a major airstrike, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets today destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said. As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 3:30 am Tuesday, reports said
