Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Indian Air Force jets struck the Balakot village in Muzaffarpur sector in the occupied territory and not in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The general says Indian aircrafts intruded, Pakistan successfully sent them back, "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow"

Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that the Indian aircrafts attacked Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and not Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Pakistan Major Ghafoor said the Indian Air Force jets struck the Balakot village in Muzaffarpur sector in the occupied territory and not in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. In a series of tweets Pakistan Major General Asif Ghafoor seemed unsure about the strikes as his tweets suggest contradicting reactions:

The general says Indian aircrafts intruded, Pakistan successfully sent them back, “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow”

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

In the second tweet, Gharoof talks about the intrusion by the Indian aircraft once again, “Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage’. Further the Indian Air Force.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The inconsistency continued further as the general claimed of Pakistan’s effective and timely response to the Indian forces.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

General Ghafoor tweeted that intrusion took place across LOC in Muzaffarabad sector within the PoK and there were no casualties or infrastructure loss.

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The move has come after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a major airstrike, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets today destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said. As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 3:30 am Tuesday, reports said

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More