IAF strikes back: After the aftermath of IAF strikes on JEM terror camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence on Tuesday. In the meeting, he was briefed about the operation. Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Arun Jaitley and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present at the meeting.

IAF strikes back: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 26, held a high-level security meeting with his cabinet ministers in New Delhi. Held just hours after IAF attack on JEM’s base camps in Pakistan, the meeting saw Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance minister Arun Jaitley and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with many others in attendance.

In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the operation conducted by Indian Air Force and the situation at hand, reports said. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale will brief the media regarding the meeting at 11:30 am. At 3.30 am, IAF’s 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the line of control and destroyed the terrorist camps of Jaish E Mohammed by dropping 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale to brief the media at 1130 today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PLAnfm7cc5 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Delhi: Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security underway at 7, LKM pic.twitter.com/sCq0MZSB2u — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Jaish-E-Mohammed had previously claimed the responsibility for the Pulwama attack held in Jammu and Kashmir, two weeks ago on February 14, 2019. In a shocking turn of events, a suicide bomber seated in an SUV loaded with explosives attacked the convoy of CRPF officers. Touted as the deadliest attack on CRPF forces in the valley, the attack cost India more than 40 lives.

In response, India severed its ties with Pakistan by revoking its the most favoured nation (MNF) status in the International trade arena. With this, pressure was mounted on the International community to name the terrorist outfit’s chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More