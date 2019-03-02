India-Pakistan tension: The United States Department has sought more information on the potential misuse of American-based F-16 fighter jets by Pakistan against India in violation of the end-user agreement. However, Pakistan has continuously been denying the allegation levelled by India against it.

A defense officer holds up a part of an air-to-air AMRAAM missile which was allegedly fired by Pakistani Air Force aircraft violating Indian airspace, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Indian Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said parts of the missiles which are carried only on F-16s were recovered within Indian territory. India said it shot down a Pakistani warplane, something Islamabad denied. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India-Pakistan tension: A day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) demonstrated parts of a Pakistan fighter jet shot down by Indian aircraft in an aerial dogfight, the United States Department has sought more information on the potential misuse of American-based F-16 fighter jets by Pakistan against India in violation of the end-user agreement. India has alleged that Pakistan has used the fighter jets during the aerial raids targetting Indian military camps in Kashmir after India launched air-strikes on the terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

However, Pakistan has continuously been denying the allegation levelled by India against it. The country has clearly said that no F-16 jet has been shot down by the IAF.

Earlier on Thursday, India displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence to substantiate its allegations.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Kone Faulkner, a Defense Department spokesperson told the PTI that the US was aware of the reports regarding Pakistan’s violation of Pakistan’s end-user agreement. He further added that no details regarding the agreement can be discussed as it was a non-disclosure agreement.

Pentagon’s Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the F-16 jets were meant to be used to “enhance Pakistan’s ability to conduct counter-insurgency and counterterrorism operations”. A few reports that are publicly available underline the fact that there are over a dozen restrictions put by the US on Pakistan over the user of the F-16 fighter jet.

On February 26, 2019, India launched pre-emptive and non-military air strikes targetting terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot. India has claimed that the air strikes have killed over 300 terrorists living in the camps.

Indian Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said parts of the missiles which are carried only on F-16s were recovered within Indian territory.

