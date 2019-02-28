IAF strikes Pakistan: A day after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi asked the ruling BJP to transcend the narrow political considerations, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has claimed that India's non-military pre-emptive air strikes targetting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Currently, the BJP has 16 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDU) has 10 and 2 seats, respectively.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has claimed that India’s non-military pre-emptive air strikes targetting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He added that the operation carried out by the Indian Air Force with surveillance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again created Modi wave in the nation. His statement has come a day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on the behalf of entire Opposition, condemned the ruling BJP for blatantly politicising the sacrifices of armed forces.

The PTI has quoted former Karnataka chief minister as saying that the air-strikes carried out by the IAF on the terror camps in Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country. He went on to say that the results of the action taken by the Modi government would be seen in upcoming general elections.

The BJP leader also said that the operation has also enthused youths and this would help the BJP in winning over 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Currently, the BJP has 16 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDU) has 10 and 2 seats, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, MEA secretary Vijay Gokhale said that pre-emptive and non-military air strikes were carried targetting several Jaish camps in Pakistan. The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Pakistan took an IAF personnel into custody on Wednesday, January 28, 2019. Meanwhile, India has condemned Pakistan for the act of aggression.

