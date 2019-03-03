IAF strikes Pakistan: An audio message released by a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad leader confirmed that the Indian jets have hit the militant training camp run by the Pakistan-based outfit in Balakot. Reports said that the audio files were first tweeted out by a Pakistani journalist who lives in France. The files were then verified by Indian security agencies, reports noted.

IAF strikes Pakistan: Amid Pakistan’s continuous denial of the fact that the air strikes launched by India had not hit any terror camps but only an isolated terrain, an audio message released by a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad leader confirmed that the Indian jets have hit the militant training camp run by the Pakistan-based outfit in Balakot. The audio message carries the voice of Jaish Masood Azhar’ s brother, Maulana Ammar. He can also be heard accepting the fact that the air strikes also triggered significant damage to the training camps.

Referring to India as an enemy in the audio message, Maulana Ammar can be heard saying that a war has been announced, adding the enemy crossed its borders to enter an Islamic country and bombed Muslim schools.

Ammar was then heard asking his listeners to raise their weapons and show the enemy if jihad is still an obligation or a duty.

Reports have also pointed towards a possibility that the message has been released a couple of days after India launched pre-emptive and non-military air strikes on terror camps based in Pakistan.

Ammar has also confirmed in the audio tapes that the Indian aircraft did not bomb the safe house of any agency, headquarters, or the meeting points of agencies (JeM) but it attacked the schools where students were being trained to understand jihad better and vowed to help “oppressed” Kashmiris.

