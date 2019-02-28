IAF strikes Pakistan: Pakistan is reeling under mounting international pressure after America, UK and France asked the 15-member UNSC sanctions committee to subject Maulana Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, to an arms embargo, global travel ban and asset freeze.

Pakistani police officers block a road to Karachi airport after it was close for civilian operations amid tension along the border with India, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Muhammad Rizwan)

IAF strikes Pakistan: Anticipating Indian retaliation, a day after Pakistani Air Force F-16 jets violated Indian airspace in Kashmir, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government suspended all civil and commercial air operations on Thursday. Most parts of Sialkot, Karachi and Okara area of Punjab province along the Line of Control (LoC) plunged in darkness after a massive power blackout. In the aftermath of the Indian Air Force strike in Pakistan, armies of both India and Pakistan have been put on high alert amid reports of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sector of Poonch in Kashmir.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the United States, Britain and France proposed on Wednesday that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should blacklist the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, who is responsible behind the cowardly attack on a paramilitary convoy in Kashmir on February 14, 2019. Reports said the America, UK and France have asked the 15-member UNSC sanctions committee to subject Maulana Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, to an arms embargo, global travel ban and asset freeze.

What happened in Pakistan today:

– Pakistan’s ARY News reported that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday announced complete closure of flight operations for all domestic and international airlines across the country till further orders.

Emergency has been declared in Karachi. Malakand Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam has declared an emergency in all seven districts of the division, including Bajaur

– Leaves of medical staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been cancelled. Authorities have issued a red alert in the area. On the directive of the Health Department, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) declared a state of emergency and high alert in the hospitals.

– Pakistan has stopped the Samjhauta Express which was scheduled to depart from Lahore on Thursday. The Samjhauta Express, which comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach, was inaugurated in the 1970s under the terms of the peace treaty that settled the war between the two nations in 1971.

– Most parts of Sialkot, Karachi and Okara area of Punjab province along the Line of Control (LoC) plunged in darkness.

– Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sector of Poonch.

