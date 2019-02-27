OIC condemns IAF action against terrorists, urges both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint: Under mounting pressure from India and the international community, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government desperately seeking the support of Muslim nations but brushed under the carpet the country's association with the terrorist organisations.

OIC condemns IAF action against terrorists, urges both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a powerful grouping of Muslim majority nations, on Tuesday condemned Indian Air Force (IAF) action against Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and urged both nations to exercise restraint and to avoid any steps that would endanger peace and security in the region, reports said. The OIC reaction came after 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and dropped laser-guided bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan. Following the IAF attack, Pakistan raised the issue at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and at the request of Pakistan, the OIC conflict group held an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Tehmina Janjua represented Pakistan there.

The body called upon both India and Pakistan to act responsibly and encouraged them to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis without resort to use of force. It also called on them to embrace dialogue and work towards a de-escalation of the current situation as a matter of priority. Under mounting pressure from India and the international community, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government desperately seeking the support of Muslim nations but brushed under the carpet the country’s association with the terrorist organisations.

Reacting to #India's violation of the line of control between #Pakistan and India, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned this action against an #OIC founding member state. 1/ — OIC (@OIC_OCI) February 26, 2019

Pakistan also expressed its resentment over the OIC’s invitation to attend the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers’ conclave of the organisation’s in Abu Dhabi from March 1 to 2. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to attend the meeting scheduled later this week. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in the wake of India’s air strikes, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the situation has changed now and India’s ‘dream’ of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled. Qureshi said his UAE counterpart has “expressed reservations” about the invitation to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj to attend the OIC meeting scheduled later this week. The OIC will hold the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Member States, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 1-2 March 2019 under the motto “50 Years of Islamic Cooperation: Roadmap for Prosperity and Development”.

Meanwhile, explaining the reason behind IAF strike on terror camps in Pakistan, EAM Sushma Swaraj told the world leaders at 16th RIC Foreign Ministers meeting in Wuzhen, China, that in the light of continuing refusal of Pakistan to acknowledge and act against terror groups on its territory and based on credible information that JeM was planning other attacks in parts of India, the government of India decided to take preemptive air strike on Pakistan-based terrorist camps in order to avoid civilian casualties. She made it clear before the international community that the pre-dawn air strike wasn’t a military operation as no military installation was targeted in Pakistan. India’s objective was to act against the terrorist infrastructure of JeM to preempt another terror attack in India and India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint as it doesn’t wish to see a further escalation of the situation, she added.

