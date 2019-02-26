Indian Air Force has phenomenally struck down a training camp of the terror outfit Jaish e Mohammed across LoC in Pakistan today morning. The terror out was behind the recent Pulwama Attack where 40 Indian CRPF personnel lost their lives. CM Arvind Kejriwal has lauded the action and has saluted the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who executed the plan.

IAF strikes terrorist camps in Pakistan: Indian Air Force in an early morning raid today i.e. on February 26 has struck down terrorist targets and have destroyed a training camp of the terror outfit Jaish e Mohammed, which was involved in the recent worst-ever Pulwama Attack in Kashmir where 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives. According to reports in a leading website, the IAF has not yet made any official announcement regarding the action, however, reports say that Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the LOC line in Pakistan and dropped bombs destroying the terrorist camps.

According to reports, the leaders of the terror outfit Jaish e Mohammed has been eliminated in this operation. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lauded the action of the Indian Air Force. He took to his social media handle and wrote that he salutes the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their bravery for striking terror targets in Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More