A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying two passengers and two aircrews crashlanded during a routine sortie from Jammu to Natha Top at 9:50 am today. Reports say that all aircrew and passengers are safe. All the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and a court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. While an investigation is still underway, the cause of the accident is not known yet. The passengers and crew members were rescued by the concerned authorities.

Previously in April, in another such accident, an IAF helicopter crashed near the Himalayan shrine in Kedarnath. The MI-17 helicopter was carrying 6 people including the crew when it crashed while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath. The chopper was also carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for reconstruction work there.

However, so far there is no official statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on how this incident took place.

