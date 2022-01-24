The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) has organized a ‘Special Congressional Briefing’ scheduled to be held on 26th January, India’s Republic Day. The virtual event is titled as “PROTECTING INDIA’S PLURALIST CONSTITUTION”. This event is being co-hosted by Amnesty International USA, Genocide watch, Hindus for Human Rights and New York State Council of Churches among others.

Meanwhile, the list of guests at this event is a bit concerning. One guest is the former vice-president of India, Hamid Ansari and the other is Archbishop Peter Machado. It is highly ironic that an organization that stands for ‘pluralism’ has no representation from the Hindu, Sikh, or Buddhist community in the upcoming event. The list however includes 4 Americans. Another interesting thing here is the date of the event. Holding a discussion on a country’s Pluralist constitution on their Republic day can be deemed as a propaganda episode. Also, the participation of Hamid Ansari in an event that has been put together by an organization that has very biased views on India and Hinduism, is raising eyebrows.

IAMC was founded in the wake of the Gujarat riots in 2002, and it bills itself as the “biggest advocacy group of Indian Muslims in the United States.” One of its main goals since its inception has been to lynch Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged participation in the riots and to bring attention to the so-called “human rights violations” against Muslims in Gujarat on a global scale.

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) advocates for the interests and concerns of Indian Muslims in the United States and India. While it promotes ‘pluralism, tolerance, and respect for human rights’ and aims to ‘improve interfaith and intercommunity understanding in the United States, with a specific focus on the Indian Diaspora, its efforts are aimed at discrediting India and Hindus by portraying them as oppressors of Muslims, Christians, and Dalits on a regular basis. Even more troubling is the fact that the IAMC puts on a charade about Indian patriotism while its founders are known to support Pakistani extremists and laud terrorists fighting India in Kashmir.