IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan has been asked to resume duty immediately, after he tendered his resignation citing denial of freedom of expression to Jammu and Kashmir people.

Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Kannan Gopinathan, who last week tendered his resignation citing denial of free speech and expression to Jammu and Kashmir people in the wake of state’s special status suspension has been asked to resume duty till his resignation is accepted by the higher authorities. The Personnel Department of Daman and Diu has notified him to continue work until the acceptance of his resignation.

Gurpreet Singh, deputy secretary, personnel department of Daman and Diu, issued a notice stating that the resignation by a government officer becomes effective only when it is accepted. He also directed the officer to continue attending the assigned duties.

On article 370 abrogation he said it was the right of the elected government to abrogate Article 370, but people too had the right to respond to government’s actions in a democracy.

Gopinathan had criticised the government for communication blackout in the valley, saying such a situation was not acceptable in a democratic set-up and underlined how people were not allowed to express, respond or react ever since the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

When asked over the notice to resume duty, Gopinathan said he was aware of the notice but won’t comment. Earlier, he was served a showcause notice by the Ministry of Home Affairs .

His resignation had no direct mention of Article 370 abrogation, but he constantly spoke against the denial of free speech to the people of Kashmir. Gopinathan, who had resigned on August 21, was serving as the secretary, power department of Daman and Diu.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App