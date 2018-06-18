IAS officers on Monday conveyed that they are open for discussions with the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the impending issues, a day after Kejriwal appealed to the Delhi IAS association to end their alleged strike and return to work.

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the IAS officers to end their alleged strike and return to work, ensuring them for their safety and security, reports say that IAS officers have conveyed that they are ready for discussions on these matters with the Delhi Chief Minister. The officers have reiterated their willingness to

continue the work with full dedication. They also hope that steps will be taken to ensure their security and dignity by the Delhi government.

On Sunday, the Delhi IAS officers association in a press conference had raised the concern about their security and said that they feel victimised and threatened amid the standoff between AAP government and Centre.

Responding back to the IAS officers, Delhi Chief Minister in a long note, which he posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, ensured the officers that he will take care about their safety and security while urging them to return to work and end their alleged strike.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP cabinet ministers, have been holding a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office, demanding the IAS officers to end their alleged strike, return to work so that the Delhi government can function.

However, slamming Chief Minister Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked him that who has authorised to carry a protest at L-G’s office. The High Court conveyed it to Kejriwal that if they have to protest, it should take place outside the office and not at somebody’s house.

The Kejriwal government apart from IAS officers issue is also upping the ante against the Centre over the issue of Delhi statehood. The Delhi government has been demanding the full statehood ever since it came to power, and have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

