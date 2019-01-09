2009 IAS topper Shah Faesal on Wednesday resigned to take part in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said reports. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to his Twitter handle to welcome Faesal into the politics. The reports said that the National Conference is most likely to give a ticket to Faesal. The 35-year-old comes from Lolab valley in Kupwara.

According to reports, Faesal had applied for voluntary retirement on Tuesday, however, the process took time as it has to be approved by the DoPT. Faesal is soon expected to meet National Conference leadership, including party chief Farooq Abdullah and son Omar once after his resignation will be accepted.

The bureaucracy’s loss is politics’ gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal. https://t.co/955C4m5T6V — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 9, 2019

After joining the IAS, Faesal was appointed the director of school education in the Kashmir Valley. Earlier on January 2, Faesal has returned to India from a session as a Fulbright fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

In July 2018, the former IAS also made headlines after he made sarcastic tweet over the sensational Kathua rape and murder case. A departmental inquiry was also launched against him in connection to the matter.

