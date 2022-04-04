As per a PIB release by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the portal will help in "heralding a new chapter in Ease of Doing Business in the Broadcasting sector."

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today launched the Broadcast Seva Portal in New Delhi. The portal is aimed at speeding up the filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions and registrations, among other processes. As per a PIB release by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the portal will help in “heralding a new chapter in Ease of Doing Business in the Broadcasting sector.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur lauded the Modi government’s efforts for using technology to bring in transparency in the system. “The portal is a giant leap forward in realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, as this simple and user-friendly web portal provides a broadcaster an end-to-end solution with just a click of a mouse. It will boost the business environment and empower the entire broadcast sector by directly benefiting more than 900 Satellite TV Channels, 70 Teleport operators, 1700 Multi-service operators, 350 Community Radio Stations (CRS), 380 Private FM Channels and others,” said the Union Minister.

As per the PIB release, the Broadcast Seva Portal will reduce the turnaround time of applications and at the same time will help applicants track the progress. The Broadcast Seva Portal will reduce the human interface that was required earlier and thus add to capacity building of the Ministry and will be a major step towards Ease of Doing Business, added the press release.

The Union Minister further stated that the 360 degree digital solution will facilitate the stakeholders in seeking permissions, applying for registration, tracking applications, calculating fees and executing payments. The PIB press release also read, “This portal will provide its services under the wider umbrella efforts of Digital India to all stakeholders to private satellite TV channels, teleport operators, MSOs, community and private radio channels etc.”

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the portal will offer end-to-end processing, analytics, integrated helpdesk, application forms and status tracking, among other features to stakholders in the broadcasting sector.