IBPS SO Main Exam 2019: The scorecard of the candidates shortlisted for the Interview round of the IBPS SO recruitment 2019 is released on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The scorecard will be available on the official website of IBPS till March 31, 2019.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 scorecard for the candidates who are shortlisted for the interview. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 can check their scores by visiting the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in. The scorecard for the same will be available to the appeared candidates from March 25, 2019, to March 31, 2019. The IBPS SO Main exam 2019 was scheduled on January 27, 2019. The candidates who have qualified the exams are now supposed to appear for the interview. The details for the interview are still not disclosed by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). All the shortlisted candidates need to check the website regularly in order to fetch the latest details about the interview. The exams for the recruitment of specialist officers was conducted on December 26, 2019, and December 30, 2019.

Steps to download the IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), ibps.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying IBPS SO scorecard.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen where the candidates will have to enter the provided registration number, their date of birth as mentioned in the documents and the captcha code.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: The scorecard of the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: download the scorecard for future references.

Previously, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published the scorecard for the IBPS Main Exam 2019 on February 13, 2019. The result of the Main examination was announced on February 6, 2019. The IBPS SO exam is conducted to fill 1599 vacancies for the post of a specialist officer for the banks who are a part of the IBPS.

About the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS):

The IBPS or the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is a recruitment body which works in order to recruit young graduates in public sector banks in India. The IBPS also provides a standardised system for result processing services and assessments to the linked organizations. IBPS provides services to various public and private sector banks, foreign banks, and regional rural banks. IBPS also serves various financial institutions other the banks including academic institutions, private companies, insurance companies and the state-owned companies.

