IBPS SO Prelims Exam Admit Card 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming IBPS Prelims 2018 through its official website. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the upcoming examination and were eagerly waiting for their respective Admit Cards/ Call Letters for the examination can now download their IBPS Prelims Admit Card 2018 from the website.

The official website of IBPS is ibps.in and for the convenience of the candidates appearing in the examination, the instruction to download the IBPS Prelims Exam 2018 Admit Card has been, mentioned below. Candidates must note that the Admit Cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination.

How to download the IBPS Prelims Admit Card 2018?

Log into the website of IBPS – ibps.in

Candidates need to search for the link that reads, “Click here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-VIII” and click on the same

Candidates will now be taken to the Admit Card download page

Here, enter the registration number and date of birth to access the admit card/ call letter

Click on the submit button to download the Admit Card

Now, click on the download option

Take a print out of the IBPS Admit Card 2018 for future use

To log in directly to the official page of IBPS and download the Admit card, click on this link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl8nov18/clpoea_dec18/login.php?appid=f43fcb8142a566dc51a2defca41e7e03

