IC814 Kandahar Hijack: A Wealthy Swiss-Italian Businessman Who Was A Hostage, Hijackers Had No Idea

One of the key details that has resurfaced is the presence of a prominent passenger onboard, unbeknownst to both the hijackers and fellow passengers.

The 1999 Kandahar hijacking incident has regained public interest with the release of Netflix’s mini-series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which dramatizes the events surrounding the infamous hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814. The plane, carrying 176 passengers, was en route from Kathmandu to Delhi when it was taken over by militants.

One of the key details that has resurfaced is the presence of a prominent passenger onboard, unbeknownst to both the hijackers and fellow passengers. Roberto Giori, a wealthy Swiss-Italian businessman, was among the hostages. At the time, Giori owned De La Rue, a UK-based company that controlled 90% of the global currency-printing market, producing banknotes for over 70 countries. Giori had been vacationing in Kathmandu with his partner, Christina Calabresi, and was returning home on the ill-fated flight.

Some reports suggest that Giori’s presence on the flight contributed to the mounting international pressure on the Indian government during negotiations. The hijackers, however, were unaware of his influential status.

The hijacking lasted eight days, with the militants demanding $200 million and the release of several terrorists in exchange for the hostages. After tense negotiations, India agreed to release three prisoners: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, and Masood Azhar. Masood Azhar, who would later establish the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, is believed to be behind numerous attacks in India, including the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The Kandahar hijacking remains a pivotal moment in Indian history, remembered for the complex international pressures and the difficult decisions the Indian government faced during the crisis.