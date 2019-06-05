Team India to wear orange jersey against England on June 30 in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Only hosts England will be allowed to retain one jersey (sky colour jeresy) for all matches.

Team India to wear orange jerseys against England on June 30 in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Team India players will wear orange jerseys with a tinge of blue on it when they take on England and Wales on June 30 in the ongoing World Cup, reports said on Wednesday. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t released any official statement or released the official image of the Orange jersey yet. Only England, the hosts of the 2019 World Cup, have been allowed to retain one jersey colour for all matches.

The ICC’s new rule requires that all participating teams need to keep two different coloured kits ready for televised ICC events. According to the new ICC rule, other teams who sport blue jerseys like India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, will change their kits as their colours match with England who don sky blue uniforms. Team India and England will lock horns in Birmingham on June 30, 2019.

All geared up – @imVkohli & Co. not willing to take South Africa lightly ahead of World Cup opener #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/pD6I3YEEVi — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2019

On June 6, Kohli & Co will wear their blue jerseys when they take on Sri Lanka on July 6, 2019. Both teams wear different shades of blue.

Blue jerseys are not the only ones that are creating difficulty for TV viewers to tell the difference. Green also creates problem. Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh all sport different shades of green jerseys.

