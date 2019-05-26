ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be held from May 30 to June 14, 2019, in England and Wales. Top 10 teams who are participating in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 are India, Sri Lanka, England (Host), South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia and Afghanistan. Below is the list of Top 10 batsmen who can hammer the bowlers.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England is all set to host the ICC Cricket World 2019 which will commence from May 30. World’s top 10 teams have geared up for the coveted cup and warm matches are being played to jell up with the English conditions. As expected, the matches will be super excited as World Champion’s title is on the stake with a glittering trophy. Top 10 teams who are participating in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 are India, Sri Lanka, England (Host), South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia and Afghanistan.

Experts have predicted raining sixes in all matches as all sides are studded with big names and star batsmen. Although English conditions favour the swing bowlers and present a tough challenge, still batsmen stay steady and entertain the crowd with stylish strokes. Check out the list below for ICC World Cup 2019 top 10 batsmen:

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Indian skipper and backbone of Indian batting line, Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen playing in the World Cup 2019. He is great in chasing gigantic totals and has scored 19 ODI tons since the last World Cup (highest number of ODI centuries by any batsmen). Virat has been hammering batsmen with a great average of 78.29 runs per innings and collected 4,306 runs since ICC World Cup 2015. His confidence is on the seventh heaven as Team India recently bagged 2 bilateral series against Australia and England on their soils. Virat’s aggression and great skills make him one of the most dangerous batsmen in the World.

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma who can wreak-havoc every bowling up in the World is second best batsmen from India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Sharma is known for scoring big and he deals in sixes mostly. Since last World Cup, in 71 ODIs, he has hit 130 sixes and is India’s second highest scorer with 15 centuries against his name. Hopes are high from him he is one of the most senior players and vice-captain of India.

3. Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s one of the best batsmen and nephew of legend Inzamam-ul-Haq, Imam-ul-Haq has big responsibilities on his shoulders. He is a classy batsman having a great collection of shots. In the recent series against England, Imam tied the ball to the boundary rope and scored a couple of centuries and propelled his side to marvellous victories. The 23-year-old batsman holds 14th rank in the list of ICC best batsman and a key player for men in green. In 28 matches, Imam has scored more than 1387 runs and his best is 151-run at an average of 57.79.

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Explosive opener Babar Azam is the best and most consistent batsman in the Pakistani batting line-up. The 24-year old has been an outstanding performer as he scored 2,462 runs in 57 innings from April 2015 to 2019. As per the records, Pakistan wins on 80% occasions when Babar Azam scores a half-century. He is technically sounded, and a calm and composed batsman who can deal with pressure situations. Azam will be flag-bearer for Pakistani batting line and who can help the team to set or chase gigantic totals.

5. Steve Smith (Australia)

Making a comeback to the national side, former Australia captain Steve Smith will be eyeing to spread his magic with bat and ball again. Smith has been a powerful player and batsman who can rescue team in any unsounded situation. His unique batting technique and leg-spin bowling could be a big hurdle for opponents. Australia would be eyeing to clinch another World Cup.

6. David Warner (Australia)

Like Smith, David Warner is also making his comeback in the World of Cricket. Both the players have performed outstanding in the recent IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and have played many matches winning innings. For scoring most runs, Warner was awarded the Orange cap and could be a key player for Australia. One can imagine his importance that in the Australian batting line-up that despite that one-year ban he is still the second highest scorer in the side.

7. Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

African left-hand opener is one of the finest batsmen in the world and the fourth highest scorer overall since the last World Cup. As per the records, de Kock has scored more than 2,971 runs at a whopping average of 50.35 runs per innings. He played brilliantly for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 and collected 393 runs in 11 matches. The flamboyant batsman can annihilate oppositions pace-bowling line up single-handedly.

8. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

The Windies giant will be playing his last world cup and would like to end his cricketing journey with a glittering trophy in his hand. The Jamaican has the ability to hit big and thrash opposition’s bowling line up. He has made only 20 ODI appearances in last 4 years but played match-winning innings. The Windies team management is happy with him as he scored 920 runs in 4 four years has come in the recent ODI series against England where he hit 424 runs at an average of 106.

9. Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

Most experienced Kiwi batsman, Ross Taylor will try to utilize and perform best of his career in this world cup. Last year, New Zealand had lost the cup by inches as the team faced defeat against Australia in the 2015 World Cup finals. He has scored 2,892 runs from just 56 innings at an impressive average of 68.85 runs per innings.

10. Joe Root (England)

All eyes will be on English Test captain Joe Root who has the ability to strike hard and dismantle oppositions bowling line up. He has 3,288 runs against his name in 69 ODI since 2015 World Cup. His name comes after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in terms of run-getters. His presence is the batting line-up gives strength and solid base to the side and has contributed heavily to help team to become the No 1 ODI side in ICC cricket team rankings.

