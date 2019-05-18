ICC releases official World Cup 2019 song (England and Wales 2019): The song is a collaboration between artist LORYN and Rudimental. Stand By will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song, reports said.

ICC releases official World Cup 2019 song (England and Wales 2019): The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its official World Cup 2019 song Stand By for the forthcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 on Friday, reports said. The cricketing extravaganza begins on May 30, 2019, in England and Wales (England and Wales 2019). The song is a collaboration between artist LORYN and Rudimental. Stand By will be played in ground and city events across the tournament and around the world as the official song, reports said.

England will face South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup 2019 at the Oval on May 30.

