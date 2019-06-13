TS ICET result 2019: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result is likely to be declared on Friday. June 14, by the Kakatiya University @ icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET exam 2019 was held on May 23 and 24, 2019, at various centres across the state and now it's time for result.

TS ICET 2019 was conducted at various centres on May 23 and 24, this year. Along with the results, the TS ICET answer key will also be released @ icet.tsche.ac.in, the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE).

The candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

TS ICET result 2019| Steps to download result

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Telangana State @ icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap the relevant link for TS ICET result 2019

Step 3: A new page will pop up now.

Step 4: Enter the credentials required like registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result will appear on your screen now.

Step 6: Take a print out for future reference.

TS ICET-2019 was conducted on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Through this exam, the students can avail their seats in any of the colleges affiliated by Universities of Telangana for M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses for the academic session 2019-20.

