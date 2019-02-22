In its move to prevent Kochhars and Dhoot from fleeing the country, the CBI issued a lookout circular. As part of the preliminary enquiry after FIR was filed against Chanda Kochchar, the CBI had issued an LoC last year around March-April. The LoC now has been revised

CBI will soon be investigating Kochchars and Dhoot to ascertain why such high loans were given to the Videocon group despite regulations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued lookout circular (LoC) against Chand Kochchar for the first time since she was charged for cheating ICICI bank by disbursing loan worth Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon group.

Her husband Deepak Kochchar and Videocon MD Venugopal Dhoot company were arrested in the case for fraudulently borrowing the loan from the private sector bank. The CBI has intimated immigrant authorities at airports across the country to keep a check if the former ICICI CEO, husband or Dhoot try to leave the country.

In its move to prevent Kochhars and Dhoot from fleeing the country the CBI issued the lookout circular. As part of the preliminary enquiry after FIR was filed against Chanda Kochchar, the CBI had issued an LoC last year last year around March-April. The LoC now has been revised. The CBI has refused to disclose on the nature of LoC against Kochchar as the officials said that lookout notice comprises detain provision only.

ICICI-Videocon case: CBI issues lookout notice against Former CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZiiiCkyrSS — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

According to sources, CBI will soon be investigating Kochchars and Dhoot to ascertain why such high loans were given to the Videocon group despite banking regulation act, RBI guidelines and ICICI bank’s credit policy. A lookout circular is issued to keep a check on a person who is wanted by the police. The circular is used by the immigration officials at international airports. The lookout circulars have a validity of one year although time period can be specified too.

Chanda Kochhar has been booked for allegedly extending a loan of Rs 3,250 crore to Videocon group. Kochhar was part of the committee which sanctioned loan to the company, Dhoot who is also one of the accused in the case, was the investor in Deepak-Kochcha promoted NuPower Renewables.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More