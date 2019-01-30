ICICI Bank told media that Chanda Kochhar was in violation of ICICI Bank Code of Conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties. Board of Directors has decided to treat separation of Chanda Kochhar from Bank as 'Termination for Cause' under Bank's internal policies.

The crux of the allegations is that Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot invested crores in NuPower Renewables founded by Chanda Kochhar's husband

The ICICI Bank on Wednesday sacked former boss Chanda Kochhar stating that she violated the Bank’s Code of Conduct in the Videocon loan deal. Issuing a statement, ICICI Bank told media that Chanda Kochhar was in violation of ICICI Bank framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties. Board of Directors of ICICI decided to treat separation of Chanda Kochhar from Bank as ‘Termination for Cause’ under Bank’s internal policies.

This means that Chanda Kochhar will have to return bonuses paid from April 2009 to March 2018 apart from the termination of her bonuses, medical benefits and stock options.

This has come days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked her, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot for a case of quid-pro-quo in the ICICI-Videocon loan deal. Last year in October Kochhar had quit as CEO and Managing director of ICICI Bank due to the ongoing investigation in the case.

The case came to fore after a whistleblower alleged Kochhar benefitted through her husband to the tune of Rs 64 crore for a loan of Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon group in 2012.

WHAT ARE THE ALLEGATIONS?

While the CBI alleges that Kochhar got illegal gratification/undue benefit through her husband from Dhoot for sanctioning Rs. 300 crore to Videocon, the crux of the allegation is that Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot invested Rs 64 crore in NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar, in exchange of the loan granted by the ICICI.

