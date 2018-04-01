After ICICI Bank came out in support of CEO Chanda Kochhar in Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to examine her on her and her husband's involvement in the case. Earlier Venugopal Dhoot had claimed that he didn't know Chanda and Deepak Kochhar when Videocon took the loan.

ICICI Bank is the latest to come under the scanner after Punjab National Bank in alleged NPA case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after questioning several ICICI bank officials in the Videocon loan case is now set to examine bank CEO Chanda Kochhar over her role in the sanctioning of a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group. The CBI has so far interrogated a number of bank employees in the case and is likely to continue the trend in the coming days after the documents collected by the top agency suggested that some top officials were involved in the case.

CBI as per a News 18 report after analysing the documents confiscated during the whole investigation believes that top offices were involved in the loan sanctioning and a number or rules have been broken in the process. Chanda Kochhar will not be interrogated by CBI but will be examined to determine what benefits if any her husband Deepak Kochhar reaped out of the fraudulent transaction which has now amounted to a huge NPA (Non performing assets). As per reports, Videocon Group owned by Venugopal Dhoot after taking the Rs 3,250 crore loan from ICICI Bank had invested a large part of the amount to a company named Supreme Energy, an entity owned by him, the ownership of which he later shifted to Deepak Kochhar at a meagre amount of Rs 9 lakh.

Chanda Kochhar as per reports was a part of the committee which sanctioned the loan to Videocon Group. However, ICICI Bank Board refuted all the allegations terming them as “malicious and unfounded rumours” over reports against Chanda Kochhar regarding credit disbursement to Videocon group. “No individual employee, whatever may be his or her position, has the ability to influence the credit decision at the bank,” the bank said in a statement.

Earlier while talking to PTI, Dhoot had said that he didn’t even know that ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar was associated with the bank at the time he obtained the loan from the bank for Videocon. He did confirm that Kochhar was a part of the 12 members of the committee which cleared the loan to Videocon Group.

