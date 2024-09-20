IDA Education Awards 2024: Celebrating Innovation In Indian Education—Which State Came Out On Top?

The Indian Didactics Association conferred the IDA Education Awards 2024 recognising innovative and pioneering endeavours by educational institutions across various categories and segments.

The Indian Didactics Association conferred the IDA Education Awards 2024 recognising innovative and pioneering endeavours by educational institutions across various categories and segments. Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra secured top honours at this year’s IDA Education Awards ceremony, which took place during the grand Awards Night at Asia’s largest and India’s only exhibition for the education and skills sector, Didac India 2024 held in Yashobhoomi, New Delhi from September 18-20.

Over 3000 nominations from across 24 states were received for the IDA Education Awards. A total of 31 awards categories were presented in the following categories: Foundational Years, K-12 Education, and Higher Education. Additionally, 5 Jury awards were also given away as top honours to the educational institutions for contributing towards the advancement of educational pedagogy in India.

In the Foundational Years Category, Delhi NCR has won a total of 4 awards, contributing to a total of 9 awards across different categories. Bachpan Playschool received the “Enabling Experiential Learning” award, Summer Fields International received the “Student Wellbeing & Engagements” award, The Shri Ram Wonder Years Ashok Vihar won the “Leading Individual School” award, and Clay Preschool was recognized as the “Leading Early Childhood Education Chain”.

Additionally, in the K-12 Education Category, Prakriti School Noida won the “Innovative Learning Spaces” award, and Seth M.R. Jaipuria School received the “Faculty & Staff Wellbeing, Safety & Development” award. In the higher education category, the World University of Design won the “Innovative Learning Spaces” award. The Central University of Haryana and Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, President of the National Independent Schools Alliance, were awarded the “Jury Award for Transformational Impact in Higher Education” and “India Didac Education Evangelist 2024” respectively.

In the K-12 and Higher Education category, Karnataka achieved four top honours. The Green School Bangalore was presented with the “Enabling Experiential Learning” award, while Delhi Public School, Bangalore North received the “Environmental Stewardship & Climate Action” award. Furthermore, KKECT (DPS Bangalore and Mysore Schools) was honoured with the “School Chain of the Year” Award.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have obtained four awards across diverse categories. In the Foundational Years Category, Lodha World School in Thane was distinguished with the “Faculty & Staff Wellbeing, Safety & Development” award, Fravashi International Academy was recognized for the “Fostering Inclusive Education” award, and Hasti Group of Pre-Primary Schools attained the “Effective Implementation & Integration of ICT” award.

The Symbiosis Institute of Management in Pune secured the “Effective Implementation & Integration of ICT” award in the higher education category. APL Global School, Mount Zion International School, and The Lawrence School Lovedale in Tamil Nadu have been conferred with the “Fostering Inclusive Education”, “Effective Implementation & Integration of ICT” and “Boarding School of the Year” awards in the K-12 education category respectively. and Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Tamil Nadu was acknowledged with the “Creating Employability & Entrepreneurship through Industry-Academia Collaborations” award in the higher education category.

The IDA Education Award stands as India’s most esteemed and authentic recognition in the education and skills sector. Judged by a distinguished panel of over 120 esteemed luminaries from India and across the globe, including industry leaders with vast experience, these awards epitomize fairness and transparency. With no nomination fees or entry charges, they ensure that every institution has an equal chance to be honored.

These prestigious awards are presented at Didac India, a landmark event that has been held annually for the past 13 years. The 14th edition, organized by Messe Stuttgart India–one of the world’s leading trade fair companies–and in collaboration with the India Didactics Association (IDA), India’s foremost national association for the education and skills sector, continues this tradition of excellence. The three-day event highlights cutting-edge edtech innovations, dynamic businesses, and advanced skilling solutions, mirroring the sector’s ongoing evolution.

