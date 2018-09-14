A university in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Barkatullah University, has announced that they will soon be starting a short-term course where they will be grooming young girls on being an ideal bride.

It seems that colleges have shifted their interests from imparting knowledge to children to educating girls on how to be an ideal ‘bahu’. As per current reports, a university in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Barkatullah University, has announced that they will soon be starting a short-term course where they will be grooming young girls on being an ideal bride. As per media reports, the following course will be launching from next academic year and will be a 3-month course. As per reports, the course will be taught in the departments of psychology, sociology and women’s studies as a pilot project.

Talking to TOI about their recent initiative, the Vice-Chancellor Prof DC Gupta said that the course will kick -start from next year and is aimed at making girls aware of their duties so it is easier for them to adjust in the new environment after getting married.

The V-C of the University added that they are stating this course as they feel that they have some responsibility towards the society. He added that this course will prepare girls to keep their families intact.

Gupta further said that the course is part of women empowerment. Talking about the content, Gupta said that various topics from sociology and psychology. He added that this project is being started to bring in a positive change in the society. The University said that they will be taking feedback from the parents of the girls who have completed the course.

As per reports, the university had earlier tried to start a short-term course on the same but had failed to continue them.

