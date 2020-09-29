General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that the launch of iDEX4Fauji is a step towards making the country and its forces Atmanirbhar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had released guidelines for iDEX.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that the launch of iDEX4Fauji is a step towards making the country and its forces Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). “The launch of iDEX4Fauji is a step towards making us Atmanirbhar. The budget allocated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will encourage the security forces. The innovations that we were doing will now turn into developmental projects,” Rawat said at the video conference.

Regarding the visit to Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir by the Defence Minister and him, Rawat said, “Some months ago we visited Kupwara sector close to the Line of Control (LoC) and there our Jawans showed several innovations to the Defence Minister with which they use to take action against terrorists.Our soldiers made several innovations and to take it to step forward iDEX4Fauji will give the right direction.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released the Project Management Approach (PMA) guidelines for iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) during the launch function of Defence India Startup Challenge-4 (DISC4). The Defence Minister congratulated all stakeholders, including those in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for creating such an environment where participants from various sectors are coming together to promote innovation in defence. “In the process of making defence sector strong and self-reliant, we have understood that along with the government sector the private sector too needs to participate in this,” he said.

The Defence Minister mentioned the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 launched on Monday, which contains provisions to promote the private sector’s participation. He further added that the 11 challenges in the DISC-4 challenge cover all needs of the armed forces. (ANI)