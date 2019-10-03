Centre has ordered to imposes Rs 50,000 fine for idol immersion in river Ganga and its tributaries, in a bid to control the rising value of water pollutants.

Centre imposes Rs 50,000 fine for idol immersion in river Ganga, its tributaries: Immersing idols in Ganga and its tributaries during the festive season can now cost you a fine of whopping Rs 50,000, a report in The Indian Express said on Thursday. With an aim to abate the presence of pollutants in the Ganges, the Centre has come up with a 15-point directive, barring the immersion of idols in Ganga or its tributaries. The step has been taken ahead of the festival season as the idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja and Saraswati Puja, in the past, resulted in polluting the holy water of Ganga.

Under the directives, the authorities have been asked to cordon off the ghats and stop those dipping idols in Ganga. The National the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has issued the directives after a meeting with representatives of as many as 11 Ganga basin states. The directives have been issued under Section 5 of The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The directives have been issued to the states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Besides implementing the norms, the officials have also been asked to come up with environmental-friendly alternatives for the immersion of idol and throwing away other puja material.

The alternatives suggested by the NMCG include constriction of temporary ponds that will also have “removable synthetic liners at the bottom”. The directive has also strictly prohibited the use of toxic and non-biodegradable dyes or paints for painting idols.

Apart from that, the use of toxic and non-biodegradable materials while making idols has also been a point of concern for the authorities. The NMCG has also asked the chief secretaries of 11 states to submit a report within seven days from the end of festival season. The report will highlight whether the directives issues were followed or not.

