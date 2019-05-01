IED blast in Gadchiroli: It seems the Maoists want to disrupt the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha election as they are intimidated by the recent development which will obliterate their presence in Maharashtra.

As many as 15 policemen were killed after Maoists triggered an IED device in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. Maoists ambushed the policemen after the vehicle they were travelling in was blown up due to the impact of the blast. A total of twenty-five commandos were travelling in the vehicle. Reports said a fierce gunbattle is still going on between the forces and Maoists in Gadchiroli.

In the morning, the Maoists torched 27 machines and vehicles on a road construction site in Kurkheda in Gadchiroli. The incident took place when the commandos from the C60 unit were going to inspect the vehicles set ablaze by the Maoists. The attack is the second one in 24 hours.

It seems the Maoists want to disrupt the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha election as they are intimidated by the recent development which will obliterate their presence in Maharashtra. Gadichiroli is considered as a strong Maoist hub.

The Maoists were observing a week-long protest to mark the first anniversary of 40 of their comrades who were killed by security forces on April 22, 2018.

#UPDATE Official sources: 10 security personnel have lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Gadchiroli. #Maharashtra https://t.co/KB3rT3XOLK — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

On April 9, they had killed 40-year-old BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, who was the state MLA for Dantewada, and four private security personnel in an ambush in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The assailants set off an explosive device in Dantewada district before opening fire on survivors, the police said.

Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the sacrifice of the policemen will not go in vain and their death will be avenged. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appraised Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in Gadchiroli.

