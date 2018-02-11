Hardik Patel was in Kolkata to meet the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Praising the TMC supremo for her simplicity, Patidar leader said he has learned a lot during his meeting with the Bengal CM. He said he is amazed by her simplicity despite being the Chief Minister of a state. Both the leaders met at the state secretariat in Kolkata on Friday night.

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said if Narendra Modi-led government wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the country would see “President’s rule”. However, the Patidar leader was not specific in use of the term President’s rule. He said all parties should unite to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that was trying to divide the country. “I have clearly said that if the Narendra Modi government comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 then it will invite President’s rule in the country,” Patel said while speaking to a local news channel in Kolkata.

Criticising Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the important issues, Hardik Patel said he wants to see someone as the Prime Minister of the country who will speak on core issues like education, employment, agriculture, health and security or safety of the country and not someone who spends 90 minutes criticising the opposition in the Parliament. Patel was in Kolkata to meet the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Praising her for her simplicity, Patidar leader said he has learned a lot during his meeting with the Bengal CM.

“I have learned a lot from my meeting with Mamata di. I am amazed by her simplicity despite being the Chief Minister of a state. She has told me how to talk to the people and how to work taking everybody on board. She has advised me how one must have a little bit of attitude and how one should speak,” he said. Both the leaders met at the state secretariat in Kolkata on Friday night. He called the TMC supremo lady ”Mahatma”. Hardik Patel said, after Indira Gandhi, she is the epitome of the struggle for the cause of the people.