After being denied permission to carry out the Rath Yatra in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government, the BJP has resorted to a diversionary tactic to befool the Trinamool Congress with State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu announcing that the party will hold Pad Yatras across the state till the time they are granted permission for Rath Yatras.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also filed a fresh writ petition in Calcutta High Court challenging the state govt denying them permission to hold yatras in the state. The case will be heard today (Tuesday).

Earlier on Saturday, the West Bengal government told the BJP that they cannot hold the Rath Yatras or the Ganatantra Bachao Yatra (Save Democracy Rally) in the state saying that it might cause communal tensions.

The letter addressed to the Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh states that areas proposed to be covered by the yatra are slowly turning into communally sensitive pockets and religious overtones of the yatra will be turned into a propaganda.

The letter also claims that Intelligence reports from several districts indicate that members of other organisations like RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP would join the yatra.

The letter further goes on to say that the state government was not in a position to provide police personnel due to the upcoming festivals in the state.

While BJP state president Dilip Ghosh expressed confidence saying that court will rule in their favour and they will get justice this time. Further, BJP has scheduled law violation programmes to be carried out across several districts from Tuesday.

