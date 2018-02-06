Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T Raja Singh has made a bizarre statement at a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The MLA from Hyderabad asked people to join RSS and said that you are not a true Hindu if you are not part of the organisation which has given the country some big leaders like Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. He also urged the community to fight 'evils' like 'Love Jihad'.

In a controversial statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker T Raja Singh has said that those who do not attend daily meetings of RSS are not ‘Hindus’. Singh made the remark while addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district. “I request all of you to enroll yourself in nearest branch of RSS. Any Hindu who doesn’t join RSS isn’t a true Hindu and is thus incapable of serving our nation,” he said.

And that is not all, Raja Singh also added that all Indians living in the country were obliged to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ and if anybody had a problem in saying these words, they were free to leave the country. Terming ‘love jihad’and paid conversion of tribal people as ‘evils’, he asked Hindus to create awareness against them in a bid to contribute to the society. “If Hindus want to do something for society, they must create awareness against love jihad and paid conversions of tribal people,” Singh said.

Earlier in December, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that everyone living in India was a Hindu irrespective of their religion. “The Muslims in India are also Hindus. We have no enmity with anyone. We want the welfare of all,” he had said while addressing a public function at Agartala’s Swami Vivekananda Maidan. His statement had found support with certain sections of the society, while some others had lashed out at him for trying to divide the country on the lines of religion.