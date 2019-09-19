Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after flying IAF Tejas congratulated state-owned manufacturers like HAL and DRDO for their defence capabilities and added that he was sure that India could now export jets to the world.

Union Minister Rajanth Singh who has become the first Defence Minister to fly the home-built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas said he was proud of the Indian Air Force’s latest venture manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

After successfully completing the 30-minute sortie from Bengaluru airport, Singh congratulating HAL, DRDO and other concerned agencies said India has reached a level where it can easily export fighter planes across the world.

The statement is a categorical admiration of indigenous aircraft manufacturers like HAL but simultaneously it also suggests Centre’s hypocrisy over its treatment of indigenous aircraft bidders. To understand, one need not go far and take Rafael as the reference point, which has become a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress.

#WATCH DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy says, "Raksha Mantri controlled and flew the Tejas for sometime." Defence Minister says, "Koi problem nahi, jaise-jaise N Tiwari batate rahe, waise-waise mein karta raha." pic.twitter.com/Do23J05M2I — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

The Congress has accused PM Modi-led Centre of misusing power after it awarded the jet aircraft contract for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Reliance Defence instead of the state-owned HAL. Former Congres President Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for unfairly handing over the contract to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence.

In 2012, the deal was signed between the then Centre led by Congress and France’s Dassault Aviation after it won the bid to manufacture 126 fighter jets. This was done in the wake of complaints by IAF in 2007 that asserted its fleet of warplanes was outdated following which then PM Manmohan Singh invited international aircraft manufacturers.

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru. He is the first ever Defence Minister to fly in the indigenous LCA Tejas. pic.twitter.com/VkYnv9cikd — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

Dassault Aviation that won the bid in 2012 offered the lowest price as compared to other bidders and as per the initial deal, the first 18 jets were to be imported from France while the remaining were to be manufactured by India’s HAL. The price of the aircraft was not finalized.

In 2016, under the BJP-led Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Hollande signed MoU to purchase the Rafale fighter jet announcing that 36 jets would be delivered by Dassault in September 2018 and for the spare parts and Meteor missile, European company MBDA will be the manufacturer.

The problem surfaced in 2016, when Anil Ambani declared a joint venture between Reliance Defence and Dassault Aviation, therefore sidelining HAL which was technically the initial manufacturer from India for the remaining jets.

French President Hollande in an interview asserted that he did not have any say in opting for Dassault’s manufacturing partner in India and indirectly hinted at the Indian government looking out for its benefit. While Dassault Aviation in response to French President’s statement declared that it was their decision to partner with Reliance and the Indian government had no say in it.

