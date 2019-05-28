IGNOU Admit card @ ignou.ac.in: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the term end examinations for next month from June 1, 2019, to June 29, 2019. The admit card for the same has been released by the university for around 7,59,380 candidates last week. Candidates who haven’t downloaded the admit card yet can download by visiting the official website.

IGNOU June Term-end examinations will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and evening. The university has 910 exam centres which include 123 centres in jail for inmates and 16 centres abroad.

IGNOU Admit card: How to download

Go to the official website i.e ignour.ac.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads Hall Ticket for Term End Examination June 2019′

Once you click that link, you will be redirected to a new page

Log-in using enrolment number, select a programme from the drop-down menu and submit

The admit card will appear on your screens, download it save for future references

Students should ensure that they come with their admit cards otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. BCA and MCA students will be issued separate hall tickets for Term End practicals. Students are advised to contact the regional centres in June last week for their practical exams. For BLiSc (Library Science), all Theory examination centres haven’t been activated for the conduct of the Practical exam. Students are required to contact the Examination Centres Superintendent to know the practical exam centres

IGNOU has also begun the admission process to several courses which will conclude on July 15 for certificate programmes and July 31 for all other programmes. Interested candidates can apply both online as well as offline for the same. For online, candidates are required to visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in while for offline they are required to visit the university and get the forms for respective courses.

