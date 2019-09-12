IGNOU Recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the notification for the designation of Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme, B.Sc.N. (PB). Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria and apply through the direct link given below.

IGNOU Recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the notification for the designation of Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme, B.Sc.N. (PB), that will commence from January 2020. B.Sc.N. (PB) is a 3-year course for which admission is granted through an entrance test which is conducted by IGNOU. The university organizes OPENNET entrance exam and the admission procedure is carried forward on the basis of the merit scored by the candidates in the OPENNET.

IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification:

Candidate must ensure to have 10+2 with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience especially the in-service Nurses that are Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) having (after registration as RNRM) in the profession. The In-service Nurses (RNRM) having 10th class (Matriculation) or it is equivalent with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession are also eligible to apply for the IGNOU course.

Male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM program should have a certificate in any of the Nursing courses of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery.

Age:

There is no age limit for the candidate those who are interested can apply.

IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Application fee

Interested and eligible candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000/- through credit Card, debit card or net banking latest by 10 October 2019.

Candidates seeking admission to the Post Basic B.Sc. The nursing course will have to pay Rs. 15000/- per annum as the program fee.

Direct link for the official website: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

